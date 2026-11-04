Hilltop Names October Students Of The Month

OCTOBER HONOREES … Front Row, Left to Right: Kaydence Stough, Maelynn Stockman, Libbee Schaffner, Brett Neely, Ila Rice and Addi Riley-Lusk. Middle Row, Left to Right: Ada Schaffner, Terriann O’Dell, Eliza Higgins, Elayna Poulson, Cloey Harrington, Ahlea Judy and Aaden Judy. Back Row, Left to Right: Rebecca Stover, Kohen Deck, Bryce Peters, Addison Nofziger and Malaki Comer.

Hilltop Sr/Jr High has announced its October Students of the Month.

Absent from the photo were Chance Smith, Carlee Schaffner, Ian Hansen and Grace Schuurman.

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