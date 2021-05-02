Chalmers Spiess (1922-2021)

Chalmers Dale Spiess, 98, a lifetime resident of Delta, passed away Monday, April 26, 2021, at the Inpatient Hospice Center in Defiance. He was born in Liberty Center, Ohio, on July 9, 1922, to the late Dale Spiess and Bertha (Saul) Spiess.

Chalmers, known as “CD” to many, was a 1940 graduate of Delta High School and was self-employed for most of his career. He drove truck for 40 years, hauling dairy milk in cans and eventually bulk into Toledo (Babcock Dairy) and the surrounding area.

Chalmers had a passion for horses, and he spent his entire life in all facets of the horse business – from farming in his youth, at the show arena, and raising thoroughbreds for the race track.

He served as a Freemason for 75-plus years at the Fulton County #248 Masonic Lodge in Delta. He was also a member of the Delta Church of Christ.

He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Joanna (Wood, Gleason) Spiess; brother, Merrill (Jan) Spiess of Delta; son, Roger (Darla) Spiess of Swanton; daughter, Cheryl (Lynch) Kempf of Heath, Ohio; stepdaughter, Terrie (Kevin) Freeman of Delta; six grandchildren, Dawn Young of Pickerington, Ohio, Christopher Kempf of Dennison, Ohio, Eric Spiess (Scott Wolf) of Toledo, Shannon (Ray) Kelly of Toledo, Gabe Freeman of Delta, and Abby Freeman of Delta; and four great-grandchildren.

Chalmers was also preceded in death by his brother, Blaine (Helen) Spiess; sister, Grace (Erv) Sharp; stepson, Tracy Gleason; and first wife, Mary Louise Willey.

Those wishing a show of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions to Buckeye Border FCA (Fellowship of Christian Athletes) at 1111 Arrowhead Trail, Wauseon, Ohio 43567.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.