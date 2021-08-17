Charles Bowers (1937-2021)

Charles L. Bowers, age 83, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 1:05 P.M. on Sunday, August 15, 2021, at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers- Bryan following a brief illness.

He was a meat cutter at the former Fountain City Meats for 25 years and served as Williams County Dog Warden for 20 years from 1975-1995. He was a U.S. Army veteran, having proudly served from 1960-1962.

Charles was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, the Bryan American Legion Post 284, the Ohio Dog Wardens Association, and the Good Sam’s Motor Club. He enjoyed traveling, visiting casinos, fishing, and hunting.

Charles L. Bowers was born on October 4, 1937, in West Unity, Ohio, the son of Leroy and Laurabell (Short) Bowers. He married Barbara H. Nagy on October 22, 1960, in West Unity, Ohio, and she survives.

Charles is also survived by his sons, Chuck (Dee) Bowers, of Bryan, Randy (Sherri) Bowers, of Montpelier, Ohio, Tim (Tammy) Bowers, of Edon, Ohio, and Dan (Kim) Bowers, of Pioneer, Ohio; nine grandchildren, Buddy and Jamie Harris, Crystal, Jake, Cody, Becca, Destiny, Breann, Derek and Ryan Bowers; a great-grandchild, Peyton; sisters, Donabell Bickham, Betty (Ron) Sabins, and Violet (Bob) Nailor; and sister-in-law, Irma Mock.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers-in-law, Don Bickham, Gerald Mock, and Charles Nagy.

Visitation for Charles will be held on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, from 2:00-7:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, August 19, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Blakeslee, Ohio, with Father Fred Duschl officiating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery with graveside military rites provided by the Joint Bryan American Legion Post 284 and VFW Post 2489 Honor Squad.

Memorials are requested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.