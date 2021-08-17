Loretta Nichols (1939-2021)

Loretta Nichols, age 82, of Wauseon, passed away August 16, 2021 at Fulton Manor Nursing Home in Wauseon. Loretta spent her life caring for her family and her home.

Loretta was born on February 3, 1939 in Toledo to the late Randall and Edna (Fitting) Leach. In 1957, she graduated from Lyons High School. Later that year, Loretta married her love, Robert Nichols, Sr., who passed away in February of 2021.

Loretta loved watching drag racing, especially at the Norwalk Raceway. She also enjoyed watching hummingbirds, collecting bells, and spending time with her family and grandchildren.

Surviving Loretta are her sons John (Jill) Nichols of Stryker; son, Kurt (Mary) Nichols of Liberty, TX; son, Steven (Jennifer) Nichols of Mark Center, Ohio; son, Jeffery (Christina) Nichols of Wauseon; Don (Loretta) Nichols of Norwalk, OH; and Robert (Avery) Nichols, Jr. of Toledo. She is also survived by 20 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brother, Bob Leach of Sylvania; brother, Jim Leach of Toledo; brother, Harold (Nancy) Leach of Rittman, OH; sister, Janet (Joe) Brown of Montpelier; brother, Bill (Sandy) Leach of Ridgeville Corners; and brother, Merle (Sandy) Leach of Canton, MI.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, sister, Lois Leach, and brother, Richard Leach.

A memorial service for Loretta and Robert will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Fulton Manor Nursing Home. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.

Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home is honored to serve the Nichols family.