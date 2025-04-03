Charles “Chuck” Smith (1939 – 2025)

(1957 Graduate Of Wauseon High School)

Charles “Chuck” Walker Smith, age 85, of Wauseon, passed away on April 1, 2025, at home, with his loving wife of 64 years and two children by his side.

Chuck was born on November 20, 1939, in Wauseon, to the late Vernard and Martha Smith.

Chuck worked for McCord Corp. for 33 years, starting as a foreman and working his way to plant manager.

An excerpt from a brief bio written by Britt Roth in the Wauseon Gasket Gossip Newsletter from McCord read, Chuck Smith, as in the case of many of us, is a native of our area, born to and residing in Wauseon.

To the relief of his teachers, Chuck graduated from Wauseon High School in 1957, where upon he enlisted in the Armed Services, as he puts it- ‘securing our homeland, aiding in the worldwide spread of democracy, 13 months of pheasant hunting in Korea, etc.’ (Chuck has a sense of humor).

He married the love of his life, Patricia (Fauver), in January of 1961. Chuck’s hobbies included golfing, walleye fishing, bowling (avg. 190 plus), gardening, cooking, and eating. He also enjoyed playing cards and enjoying his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who referred to him as “POPPY”.

Chuck also served on numerous civic and social boards including a term as Exalted Ruler of the local Elk’s Chapter. He was a member of the Elk’s for over 60 years, an American Legion member, and a VFW member.

When asked to reflect on his years with McCord’s, Chuck stated, “I think that over the years, I have grown immensely with McCord’s.” Chuck’s plans for the future included sharpening his keen sense of humor. (Chuck was really referring to his gain in body weight when he stated he had grown immensely with McCord’s).

Surviving Chuck is his wife, Patricia “Pat” Smith; son, Charles “Chris” (Marsha) Smith; daughter, Cindi (Jim) Dickman; grandchildren, Ashley (Patrick) McColley; Cassandra Smith; Abigail Byington; great-grandchildren, Mason, Annalise, Kyrie, Adelynn, and Kanello; two brothers, Jack Smith and Richard (Louise) Smith; sister-in-law, Kay Youngmeyer; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Donald Smith.

A Celebration of Life is being planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Fulton County Humane Society.

The obituary for Chuck was lovingly prepared by his family.