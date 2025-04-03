Aaron Castor (1966 – 2025)

(Graduate Of Four County Career Center)

Aaron D. Castor, 59, of Hillsdale, Michigan passed away on April 1, 2025 at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was born on February 11, 1966 in Bryan. Aaron graduated from Four County Career Center in welding and automotive. He married Laurie E. Leidy in 1993, and she survives.

Aaron was a boilermaker, and he traveled all over the United States during his career. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, mechanic, knife maker, enjoyed archery, was a Mr. Fix it, could weld anything; he was really a jack of all trades. Aaron also loved music.

He is survived by his wife Laurie; daughter Kari Sparks of Pioneer; grandchildren Liam, Rachel and Dilana; and sister Vanessa (Kent) Purk of Bryan. Aaron was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation for Aaron will be on Monday, April 7th from 2-6pm at the Thompson Funeral Home in Pioneer. A meal will follow at the Pioneer American Legion. Memorial contributions may be given to the Williams County Humane Society. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.