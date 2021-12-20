Cherry Street Mission In Toledo Seeing Increase In Occupancy & Decrease In Donations

Facebook

TOLEDO (Ohio) Monday, December 20, 2021 –Cherry Street Mission Ministries is experiencing a daunting reality. December is the month the organization receives the vast majority of donations which will see them through the next 11 months.

Income through donations is significantly down during a time when Cherry Street is seeing a 800% increase in people who are experiencing homelessness for the first time in their life.

Ordinarily, Cherry Street receives donations in response to written letters of appeal for support mailed to homes across the region.

This year, with disruptions in the paper supply and delays at the Post Office, the organization’s appeals have not gone out in time. Income is suffering due to this reality and Cherry Street is asking the community for their help in the troubling situation.

Additionally, supplies needed to meet the basic needs of those served at Cherry Street are becoming more and more expensive. Proper emergency preparedness cannot be curtailed as temperatures drop and as people continue to arrive at the door.

Often all the beds are full at the men’s house and temporary cots are being set up each night. With the increase in need, income is vital.

Cherry Street is asking the community to not wait for the mail arrival to make a change in the life of another by going to www.cherrystreetmission.org/give

If you have an older mailing from Cherry Street, please return the envelope in response to the need.

Cherry Street sees hundreds of people through one of its many doors, every single day. The need represented in the hundreds of individuals served each day is the same throughout the year.

Monetary donations can be mailed to: Cherry Street Mission Ministries, 1501 Monroe Street, Toledo, OH 43604 or you can donate online at cherrystreetmission.org.