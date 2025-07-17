Child Endangerment & Drug Charges Among Defiance County Grand Jury Indictments

PRESS RELEASE – Defiance County Prosecuting Attorney, Morris J. Murray, has released the following information regarding recent Indictments returned by a Defiance County Grand Jury on July 15, 2025:

-Orelius M. Smith, age 47, 8791 Christy Rd., Defiance, was indicted for Two Counts of Nonsupport of Dependents, each a Felony of the Fifth Degree. Authorities allege that Smith failed to provide support, as required by Court order, for his children, under the age of eighteen, from April 1, 2023, through March 1, 2025.

-Joshua D. Wintrow, age 18, 1436 Doddington Rd., Kettering, was indicted for One Count of Pandering Sexually-Oriented Matter Involving a Minor or Impaired Person, and One Count of Illegal Use of a Minor or Impaired Person in Nudity-Oriented Material or Performance, each a Felony of the Second Degree, as well as Two Counts of Illegal Use of a Minor or Impaired Person in Nudity-Oriented Material or Performance, each a Felony of the Fifth Degree.

Authorities allege that on or about June 19, 2025, Wintrow created or produced material showing a minor participating or engaging in sexual activity, and he also created or transferred material showing a minor in a state of nudity. Authorities further allege that Wintrow also possessed or viewed materials showing a minor in a state of nudity.

-James S. Freeman, age 55, 627 ½ Jackson Ave., Defiance, was indicted for One Count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a Felony of the Fifth Degree. Authorities allege that on May 13, 2025, during his arrest on an active warrant, on Perry St., in Defiance, Freeman was found in possession of Methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug.

-Logan L. Malinowski, age 32, 803 Chestnut St., Liberty Center, was indicted for One Count of Assault, a Felony of the Fourth Degree, as well as One Count of Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol, a Drug of Abuse or a Combination of Them, and Two Counts of Endangering Children, each a Misdemeanor of the First Degree. Authorities allege that on July 1, 2025, on N. Clinton St., in Defiance, Malinowski operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, and two children were in the vehicle with her at the time. Authorities further allege that Malinowski then caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a law enforcement officer when taken into custody for OVI. Malinowski also has a prior OVI conviction.

–Mark A. Dodd, age 43, 110 Allen Dr., Swanton, was indicted for One Count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, and One Count of Possession of Cocaine, each a Felony of the Fifth Degree. Authorities allege that on June 17, 2025, during a traffic stop on S. Jefferson Ave., in Defiance, Dodd was found in possession of Methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug, and Cocaine.

–Victor A. Deleon, age 33, 700 Ralston Ave., Apt. 25, Defiance, was indicted for One Count of Strangulation, a Felony of the Fourth Degree, and One Count of Domestic Violence, a Misdemeanor of the First Degree. Authorities allege that on June 27, 2025, at a residence on Ayersville Ave., in Defiance, Deleon caused or created a substantial risk of physical harm to a family or household member by means of strangulation or suffocation, and he also caused or attempted to cause physical harm to the same individual.

–Joseph M. Thomas, age 34, 2002 Baltimore St., Unit 13, Defiance, was indicted for One Count of Violating a Protection Order, a Felony of the Fifth Degree. Authorities allege that on July 3, 2025, on W. Second St., in Defiance, Thomas violated the terms of an active protection order against him, by having contact with a protected party named in the order. Thomas also has a prior conviction of Violating a Protection Order, which elevates the level of this offense to a Felony, and he is currently under felony indictment for Violating a Protection Order for a prior incident.

–Chaz J. Sweinhagen, age 33, 8417 Ashpacher Rd., Defiance, was indicted for One Count of Failure to Appear as Required by Recognizance, a Felony of the Fourth Degree. Authorities allege that on July 1, 2025, Sweinhagen failed to appear at the Defiance County Common Pleas Court for a pre-trial hearing, in connection with the commission of a felony, after having been released on a personal recognizance bond.

–Alexander D. Martin, age 35, 964 Griswold Ct., Auburn, Indiana, was indicted for One Count of Importuning, a Felony of the Third Degree. Authorities allege that on or about July 8-9, 2025, Martin sent messages to an undercover police officer posing as a twelve-year-old female online, and Martin also solicited the individual to engage in sexual activity with him and arranged to meet the person at a location in Defiance.

–Samantha M. Young, age 32, 633 Euclid Ave., Seymour, Indiana, was indicted for One Count of Trafficking in Marihuana, a Felony of the Fourth Degree. Authorities allege that on May 4, 2025, on US 24, in Defiance, Young was found in possession of over eight-hundred grams of marihuana that was intended for sale.

–Reid L. Keeley, age 23, 301 Dixon Ave., Hicksville, was indicted for One Count of Failure to Provide Notice of Change of Vehicle Information or Identifiers, a Felony of the Third Degree. Authorities allege that from April 21, 2025, through June 25, 2025, Keeley failed to notify the sheriff’s office of her change of internet identifiers, as required, and she has a prior conviction of a SORN violation. Keeley is a registered sex offender who was convicted of Unlawful Sexual Conduct with a Minor in Defiance County in 2023.

–Shawannah E. Lowe, age 35, 249 Gray St., Defiance, was indicted for One Count of Possession of Cocaine, a Felony of the Third Degree. Authorities allege that on June 18, 2025, during a traffic stop on Highland Center Rd., in Defiance, Lowe was found in possession of over twelve grams of Cocaine.

Arraignments are scheduled for Wednesday, July 30, 2025, at 9 a.m.