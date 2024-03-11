Christena Newland (1967 – 2024)

(Currently Worked At Plas-Tec Corp. In Edon)

Christena Lyn Newland, 56, of Montpelier, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 8, 2024 at Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice in Defiance, Ohio.

She was born on April 15, 1967 in Fort Wayne, Indiana to James and Jeanne (Jones) Mudrack. Christena had achieved her associates degree in administration and was currently working at Plas-Tec Corp in Edon, Ohio.

Christena is survived by her children, Holly J. Carroll, of Montpelier, Britneigh (Seth Ellis) Newland of Montpelier, Tabitha Christlieb of Montpelier, Raymond (Abigail) Newland, Jr., of Wauseon, James (Melissa) Newland, Parkerburg, West Virginia, Mindy Newland of Parkersburg, West Virginia and Joe (Michelle) Newland of Parkersburg, West Virginia; grandchildren, Athena Newland, Lucille Ellis, Jenna Carroll, Liam Carroll, Grady Carroll, Pierson Newland, Seth Newland, Kaylee Newland, Megan Newland, Aaron Newland, Taylor Newland, Kyle Oldaker, Kevin Oldaker, Maverick, Sawyer, Christopher; great grandson, Stiles Sauceda; siblings, Terry Frank of Indianapolis, Indiana, Wanda Goodman of Montpelier, Ohio, James P. Mudrack, Sr., of Walkaville, Indiana, Mike Mudrack, Mark Mudrack, Kevin (Cathy) Mudrack of Montpelier, Ohio, Keith Mudrack of Walkaville, Indiana, and Kelly Mudrack of Fremont, Indiana.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two grandsons, Jimmy Newland, Jr., and Kyle Newland; and two brothers, Henry J. Mudrack and Jeffery L. Mudrack.

A celebration of Christena’s life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be given c/o Britneigh Newland to help defray the funeral expenses. Condolences may be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.