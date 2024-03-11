Ronald Phipps (1941 – 2024)

(1959 Graduate Of Bryan High School)

Veteran

Ronald C. Phipps, age 82, of Bryan, passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2024 at Parkview Hospital Bryan and entered the arms of Jesus.

He attended the House of Prayer in Montpelier and had previously attended Grace Community Church. He was an active in both churches helping in the food pantry and attending Bible studies.

Ronald was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps.

One of his duties was recovering astronauts and space capsules after splashdown in the ocean. After his military service he worked in sales and was a terminal manager with area trucking companies- Shipper’s Dispatch, Preston, and Bryan Truck Lines- where he retired in 2009.

Ronald was a gifted woodworker and enjoyed refinishing furniture. He was an avid golfer, fisherman and sports fan who cheered on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Cleveland Indians. He was a former member of Riverside Golf Club in Stryker and the Bryan Lions club.

Ronald C. Phipps was born on March 22, 1941, in Hamler, Ohio, the son of Clifford E. and Jean M. (Henry) Phipps.

He was a 1959 graduate of Bryan High School where he was named All-State in baseball in 1959. He held the record for highest batting average at .525 for many years. Ronald married Phyllis Easler on November 14, 1975 in Bryan, Ohio and she survives.

Ronald is also survived by his sons, Ronald (Marsha) Phipps, of Kettering, Ohio and Randy (Kristina) Phipps, of Bryan; daughters, Kelli (Grant) Burkholder, of Ridgeville Corners and Heather (Gene) Sunday, of Dublin, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Levi, Ethan, Nolyn, Gibson, Ryann, Timothy and Emily and a great grandson, Azrael; and his sister, Karen Sams, of Norwalk. He was preceded in death by his parents and first wife, Norma (Schweitzer) Phipps in 1974.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2024 from 9:30-11:00 A.M. at the House of Prayer, 115 Empire Street, Montpelier. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 A.M. Private burial will take place at Fountain Grove Cemetery with military rites provided by the combined Bryan American Legion/VFW Honor Detail and the United States Marine Corp Honor Guard.

Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan has been entrusted with his arrangements. Memorials are requested to the charity of the donor’s choice.

