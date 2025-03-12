Christina “Tina” Marie Imbrock-McQuillin (1961 – 2025)

(1979 Graduate Of Wauseon High School)

Christina “Tina” Marie Imbrock-McQuillin, age 63, of Wauseon, passed away at Fulton County Health Center, on March 10, 2025.

Tina worked as a travel agent for Amex Travel for 37 years, Owens Corning Travel for four years, and BCD Travel for four years.

Tina was born on April 16, 1961, in Findlay, to David A. and Norma Jean (Preston) Baker. She was a Wauseon High School Graduate of 1979.

On July 12, 2021, she married Rodney Imbrock, who survives. Tina loved spending time with her family, cooking and entertaining, traveling, and eating out at various restaurants.

She also enjoyed gardening and canning, camping, and spoiling her grand-dogs. She was a member of True North Church in Wauseon, where she loved to worship and praise God.

Surviving Tina is her husband, Rodney; children, Danielle (Marty) McQuillin, Jeffry (Morgan) McQuillin, Crystal (Justin) Lantz, Holly (Seth) Thompson, and Kristian (Renee) Imbrock; grandchildren, Luca, Jack, Max, Braxton, Lincoln, Liam, Kaiden, Remy, and baby girl McQuillin; and brothers, Joe (Cindy) and David (Sharie) Baker

Visitation for Tina will take place on Monday, March 17, 2025, at the True North Church of Wauseon, from 10am to 12pm. A memorial service will take place after visitation, at 12pm, at the church, with Pastor Rex Stump officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to The Victory Center (3166 Republic Blvd. N, Toledo, Ohio 43615). Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.

The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon is honored to serve the Imbrock-McQuillin family.