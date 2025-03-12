Ruth Thomas (1940 – 2025)

(Resident Of Delta)

Ruth D. Thomas, age 84 of Delta, Ohio, passed away Sunday, March 9, 2025 at Elizabeth Scott Community in Maumee, Ohio. She was born November 18, 1940 in Toledo, Ohio to Ruth (Magrum) and Joseph Laberdie.

She married John ‘Luke’ Thomas on May 29, 1965. He preceded her in death on November 15, 2007.

Ruth is survived by her children Julie Thomas of Delta, Ohio, Todd (Brigelle) Thomas of Wauseon, Ohio and Shawn (Suzanne) Thomas of Westlake, Ohio. Also surviving are her 9 grandchildren, Carl Asbury (Kristie) John Asbury, Elijah (Kara) Thomas, Rebekah (Brandon) Kimbrell, Anna (Bryce) Conklin and Violet, Laura, Luke, Silas Thomas; great-grandchildren, Graham, Sterling, Camryn Asbury and Oliver Conklin.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Betty Pence, Margaret Brown, Carmen Baker, Brothers Harold, Vernon and Infant Georgie Raymond Laberdie.

The family would like to express their thanks to Hospice of NW Ohio and the staff at Elizabeth Scott for their care and compassion for our Mother.

Visitation will be held Thursday, March 13th from 10:00 am to 12:00 (noon) at the Grisier~Weigel Funeral Home in Delta, where services will begin at 12:00 (Noon), with Pastor Neil Wyse officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Grand Rapids, Ohio.