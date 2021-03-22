Christine Guilford (1930-2021)

Christine (Sampson) Guilford, age 90, of Wauseon, peacefully passed away Friday evening, March 19, 2021, at the Swanton Health Care and Retirement Center. Christine was born in Wauseon on July 18, 1930 to the late George and Laura (Wyse) Sampson.

She married Paul D. Guilford, on October 2, 1949 and he preceded her in death on January 2, 2012. Christine loved to travel, spending much time at the lake and traveling to Hocking Hills with her husband and hiking. She enjoyed reading her Bible, crocheting and especially being with her family.

A devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, she will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Christine is survived by her children, Janet (Rodney Kuntz) Ruple; Deanna Ramsdail; Dallas (Mary Beth) Guilford; 12 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; brother, Jerry (Judy) Sampson and sister-in law, Helen Guilford.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Scott Robert Guilford; sister, Alice Keller and brother, Willard Sampson.

Friends will be received in the Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hwy. 109, Delta, from 5:00 to 8:00 PM on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Funeral services for Christine will be private for the family. Interment will be at Greenlawn Cemetery.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, those attending are asked to follow CDC guidelines by wearing a facial mask, observe six-foot distancing when possible and please make your visit brief to allow all who desire to attend visitation the ability to do so.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E. River Rd., Perrysburg, Ohio 43551 or North Clinton Mennonite Church, 831 W. Linfoot St., Wauseon, Ohio 43567 in her name.