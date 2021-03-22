LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Dear Editor,

In 1901 a Christian man named Louis Klopsch supported by his close friend the prominent gospel preacher Thomas DeWitt Talmage, felt inspired by God to publish the Holy Bible with the word of Christ highlighted in red print.

The Christian Church rejoiced to see the greatest words ever spoken honored with the special dignity of being printed in red letters in the Holy Bible.

Perhaps you possess a red-letter Authorized King James Bible, consider then, that when you read those words in red print you are reading the greatest words ever spoken by man.

In John 7:46 of Holy Scripture the speech of Jesus is evaluated in these terms:

“Never man spoke like this man.”

And in John 6:68-69 Simon Peter made this confession of faith concerning the words of Jesus: “Lord, to whom shall we go? Thou hast the words of eternal life. And we believe and are sure that thou art that Christ, the son of the living God.”

But as the Bible continues to be changed, now even red-letter words that indicate words spoken directly from the mouth of God are being taken out of the Bible!

Here noare are eight examples of words spoken by Christ that have been taken out of Scripture by modern Bibles.

Revelation 1:11, “I am Alpha and Omega, the first and the last.”

Matthew 5:22, “without a cause.”

Matthew 18:11, “For the son of man is come to save that which was lost.”

Matthew 17:21, “Howbeit this kind goeth not out but by prayer and fasting.”

Luke 4:8, “Get thee behind me, Satan.”

Luke 4:18, “He hath sent me to heal the brokenhearted.”

Luke 17:36, “Two men shall be in the field, the one shall be taken and the other left.”

Luke 4:4, “but by every word of God.”

Look closely to see if these words are in the Bible you are using. And if the church you are going to does not sure the Authorized King James Bible, you are probably going to find out that the words of our Lord are missing.

Steven Omasta-Bryan, Ohio