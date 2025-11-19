Christkindl Market Of Bryan Set To Open November 28

PRESS RELEASE – The Christkindl Market of Bryan is set to open for the 2025 season on Friday, November 28, running Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 4-8 p.m. through December 20.

It is located on the square in downtown Bryan, Ohio, and includes a European-style outdoor market, hot food and beverage options, visits with Santa, horse-drawn wagon rides and nightly entertainment.

This year’s market features 14 vendor chalets with products ranging from books to specialty Christmas décor items and toys imported from Europe. The market also includes St. Nick’s Snak Haus, a food and beverage chalet that serves hot cocoa, coffee and traditional German treats.

“We’ve carefully curated a market that feels like a true step into a classic European holiday. From the twinkling Courthouse lights and artisan chalets with unique, high-quality goods to the nightly entertainment and seasonal treats, the Christkindl Market offers something special that you won’t find anywhere else in the region,” said Russ Davies, committee member.

Each night of the market, guests can enjoy free activities and entertainment. Some of this year’s highlights include German music and dancers each Saturday; an ice sculpture demo on December 5; and live reindeer visits on November 28 & December 19.

The Bryan Area Foundation’s Festival of Trees will also be held on various nights inside the Williams County Courthouse. The complete schedule of entertainment and activities can be found at bryandevelopment.org/market.

Created in 2021, the Christkindl Market of Bryan is a beloved community tradition under the beautiful lights of the courthouse square.

There is no admission fee, parking is free, and many businesses around the square offer specials and extended hours on market nights to enhance the visitor experience.

The Christkindl Market of Bryan is a project of Bryan Development, which focuses on economic activity, preservation and growth.

This non-profit event is made possible through the generous support of corporate and individual sponsors, including the 2025 presenting sponsor, Bryan Area Foundation.