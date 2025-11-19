Northwest Ohio Housing Market Continues To Build Momentum As Buyers & Sellers Stay Active This Fall

PRESS RELEASE – The regional housing market continued its upward momentum in October, with both buyers and sellers showing renewed confidence as the fall season progressed.

REALTORS® across Northwest Ohio are reporting steady foot traffic at showings, motivated buyers, and sellers who are increasingly feeling encouraged to list as the market remains strong.

In the single-family market, activity has stayed lively. Homes are still selling at a healthy pace, and many neighborhoods are seeing a steady stream of new listings—giving buyers more opportunities than they’ve had in recent years.

At the same time, sellers are benefiting from rising home values and strong overall demand. Even though homes are taking just a bit longer to sell than they did last year, agents say the slight slowdown often allows for more thoughtful transactions and less rushed decision-making on both sides.

The condo and villa market also had a standout month. REALTORS® report more interest from downsizers, first-time buyers, and those seeking easier maintenance or turnkey living.

The surge in new condo listings this fall has opened doors for buyers who may have been waiting months for the right property.

While pricing varied from one community to the next, activity remained steady, and overall interest in this segment continues to grow.

Northwest Ohio REALTORS® President Emily Bailey says the tone of the market has shifted in a positive direction.

“What we’re hearing from our members is a sense of balance returning,” Bailey shared. “Buyers finally have more choices, and sellers are still seeing strong interest in their homes.

“There’s a noticeable confidence in the market right now, and that energy is carrying us into the end of the year.”

As fall transitions into winter, the housing market remains active, stable, and full of opportunity for those looking to make a move in Northwest Ohio.

For more information, visit nworealtors.com.