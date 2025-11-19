Gary Durham (1962 – 2025)

(1980 Graduate Of North Central High School)

Gary Glen Durham, 63, of Montpelier passed away Monday, November 17, 2025, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He was born on April 13, 1962, in Montpelier, Ohio.

Gary graduated from North Central High School in 1980. He recently retired from Dick Lavy Trucking after 10 years as a long-haul trucker; prior to that he worked at Fayette Tubular.

Gary is survived by his father Darrel (Connie) G. Durham of Pioneer; mother Nora J. (Cogswell) Heaton of Montpelier; siblings Sherry (Tim) Fry, Karen (Ron) Jimenez and Sandra (Jerry) Fry, all of Montpelier; nieces and nephews Chris (Sarah) Stock-Jimenez, Ashley (Justin) Hamman, Christine (Noah) Wheeler, Derek (Brooke) Jimenez, Justine (Trevor) Stantz, Jordan Fry and Sydney Fry; 7 great nieces and 5 great nephews.

He was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents, step-father Bud Heaton, and several aunts and uncles.

Visitation for Gary will be on Friday, November 21st from11am-1pm at the Thompson Funeral Home in Montpelier. Services will follow at 1pm at the funeral home with Pastor Mike Wilder to officiate. Gary will be laid to rest at Floral Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions may be given to the family, c/o Sherry Fry. Condolences can be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.