Williams SWCD Backyard Pollinator Gardening With Native Plants Workshop

The Williams Soil & Water Conservation District will be hosting a ‘Backyard Pollinator Gardening with Native Plants’ workshop with Cathy Cooley, a native plant gardener, on Thursday, April 13.

Cathy will share her personal experiences about how you can use native plants in the landscape to attract pollinators to your yard.

Learn which plants seem to attract the most pollinators, the plants that are somewhat aggressive, the ones that host specific pollinators plus much more.

Cathy has learned by transforming her own backyard into a beautiful garden, which is home to native plants that attract beneficial pollinators.

The workshop will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Williams SWCD office at 11246 State Route 15, Montpelier.

For more information and to reserve your seat call the office at 419-636-9395. There is no cost to attend.