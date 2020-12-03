Clare McIntosh (1927-2020)

Clare E. McIntosh, age 93, of Wauseon, passed away Wednesday evening, December 2, 2020, at Fulton Manor in Wauseon.

He was born in Wauseon on May 25, 1927, to Henry Neil and Zylpha (Spring) McIntosh. He was a graduate of Wauseon High School and was an Army Veteran of the Korean War.

Clare was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Bruce, Robert, Charles and sisters, Florence Howard and Doris Kurfiss. Left to cherish his memories are brother-in-law, Bill Kurfiss and many nieces and nephews. Honoring Clare’s wishes, there will be no funeral services. Burial will be in the Ottokee Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the staff and administration of Fulton Manor for their wonderful care.

