Anthony “Tony” Wieczorek (1944-2020)

Anthony Leon “Tony” Wieczorek, 76 years, of Bryan, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Community Hospitals and Wellness Center, Bryan. Tony was born May 28, 1944, in Toledo, Ohio, the son of the late Wallace and Marcella (Dibble) Wieczorek.

Raised in Toledo, Tony met the love of his life, Jeannelynn “Jeanne” Robinson, and they were married in January 1963.

Tony was the owner-operator of Bryan Muffler Center for 28 years, retiring in 2008 when he sold the business to his son, Chris. He was a member of the Bryan Eagles Aerie 2233, where he could be found playing cards. Tony loved car racing, fishing, telling a good joke, but mostly spending time with his family.

Surviving is his wife, Jeanne of Bryan; three children, David (Michele) Wieczorek of Toledo, Dawn (Wade) Rosebrook of Bryan and Chris Wieczorek of Stryker; five grandchildren, Amber Ammerman, David Wieczorek Jr., Martin Cherry, Marcella Cherry, Christopher Wieczorek II; six great-grandchildren with another great-granddaughter due later this year; three sisters, Patricia (John) Diehl of Monroe, Michigan, Annette Lohner of Portland, Oregon and Machelle (Rick) Meeker of Toledo.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Anthony Wieczorek Jr., one grandson, Scott James Burnell, and one sister, Amy Wieczorek.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no public visitation or services. Private services will be held for the immediate family. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to the SHARE Foundation, C/O: Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers, 433 West High Street, Bryan, Ohio, 43506.

