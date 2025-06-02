Clarence & Helen Fisher Celebrate 69th Wedding Anniversary

(PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

ANNIVERSARY … Clarence Fisher Jr. and Helen Fisher are celebrating their 69 years of marriage! Married on June 1st, 1956, they invite the community to join their celebration on June 1st, 2025 at the St. Paul’s Methodist Church located in Montpelier, Ohio. They have four children; Deb Fisher of Northwood, Ohio, Randy and Lori Fisher of Bryan, Ohio, Mark and Nicole Fisher of Bryan, Ohio, and their late son Todd Fisher. With nine grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, and five step-great grandchildren, the Fisher family is full of life and love. Join them as they honor their achievement of never-ending devotion to each other.