Claudia Speiser (1944-2022)

Claudia I. Speiser, 77, of Hillsdale, Michigan passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at Hillsdale Medical Care Facility.

She was born on December 21, 1944 in Jamestown, New York to Claude and Ina (Cromwell) Yager. Claudia graduated from Jewel High School in 1962.

Claudia worked in production at Fulton Tubing in Archbold, Ohio. She was a member of the Montpelier Moose.

Claudia enjoyed cooking food for the Evansport Fire Department when her first husband Leroy was on the fire department.

She is survived by her children Margaret (Randy Anderson) Bump of Adams, Michigan and Deann (Kevin) Pitts of Pioneer; six grandchildren Eric Pitts of Kunkle, Rick (Jenna) Turner of Marion, Ohio, Chelsie (Otis) Sloan of Edgerton, Cory (Darby) Bump of Quincy, Dakota (Taylor Brown) Pitts of Montpelier and Ashly (David Risk) Bump of Allen, Michigan; eight great grandchildren; and aunt Gabby Yager.

Claudia was preceded in death by her parents, first husband Leroy Speiser, daughter Denise Turner, granddaughter Elizabeth Turner, and sisters Judy Corwin and Cynthia Radcliff.

Visitation for Claudia will be on Thursday, June 16, 2022 from 9-11 am at the Thompson Funeral Home in Pioneer. Services will follow at 11 am at the funeral home with Gabby Yager to officiate. Interment will be at Riverview Cemetery in Defiance.

Memorial contributions may be given to the charity of the donor’s choice. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.