Lori Metcalf (1957-2022)

Napoleon, OH – Lori Metcalf, age 65, of Napoleon passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Defiance Inpatient Hospice Center.

Lori was born on January 10, 1957, in Adrian, MI, the daughter of Robert and Mary J. (Ford) Metcalf and was a graduate of Adrian High School.

Lori was an STNA for many years.  She then worked for JAC in Napoleon, retiring in December of 2021.

She was a very independent individual who enjoyed life, whether it was by the water, reading, watching TV and movies, playing the lottery, or spending time with her loved ones.

Lori is survived by her two children, Guy II (Amanda) Schroeder and Genna (Nick) Biddix; four grandchildren, Koby (Bailey) Biddix, Daniel, Grady, and Garrett Schroeder; one great-grandson, Grayson Biddix; and two sisters, Paula (Bruce) Sutton and Shawn Ford.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Robert Metcalf.

Per Lori’s wishes, cremation has taken place and services are pending at this time.

You may send condolences to the family at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Eagle-Marry Funeral Home, Fayette.

 

*