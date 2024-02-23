Codey Woodby (1986 – 2024)

(2005 Graduate Of Archbold High School)

Codey Jack Woodby, age 37 years, of Archbold, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, February 21, 2024. He was born October 6, 1986 at Wauseon, the son of Ricky and Theresa (Howe) Woodby.

A 2005 graduate of Archbold High School, he then went to Ohio State Community College and later became a Ford Senior Master Mechanic.

He enjoyed working with his family at Woodby Racing and worked at many local Ford Dealerships as well as Soles Motorsports.

Codey’s happy place was the racetrack, he loved drag racing, fishing, riding his Harley and most of all spending time with his family.

He is survived by his daughter, Madisyn; parents, Ricky, and Theresa Woodby of Archbold; sister-in-law, Shannon Woodby of Archbold; niece, Kaylyn; grandmother, Nancy Howe of Archbold; and his beloved dog Ginger. He was preceded in death by his brother, Justin.

Friends may call at Short Funeral Home on Saturday March 2nd from 2-4 PM for a celebration of life gathering. The family suggests that memorials be given to Suicide Prevention. www.ShortFuneralHome.com

To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Codey Jack Woodby, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.