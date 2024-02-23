Clifford Julien, Jr. (1963 – 2024)

(Resident Of Bryan)

Clifford LeRoy Julien, Jr., age 60, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, February 20, 2024, at his residence. Cliff was a supervisor of Quality Control at Plas-Tec in Edon, Ohio. He enjoyed cooking, fishing, being outdoors and building computers.

Clifford was born on March 19, 1963, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, the son of Clifford LeRoy and Betty (Pritchard) Julien, Sr.

He graduated from Godwin High School and earned a bachelor degree in Culinary Arts from Grand Rapids Community College.

Cliff is survived by his daughter, Jessica (James Gessler) Julien, of Grand Haven, Michigan; son, Clifford L. Julien, III, of Grand Rapids; 5 grandchildren, Avery, Hannah, Makenzie, Serina, and Liam; great

granddaughter, Josie and another, Daxton, on the way; 2 brothers and 3 sisters. He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers and a sister.

A service celebrating Cliff’s life will be held in Michigan at a later date. Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan has been entrusted with his arrangements.

Memorial contributions are requested to the American Cancer Society.