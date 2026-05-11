Color Run Set For May 30 At Fulton County Fairgrounds; Community Partners Sought

WAUSEON – Fulton County’s Youth Advisory Council will host its second annual “We Run as One” Color Run on Saturday, May 30, at the Fulton County Fairgrounds, and organizers are inviting local organizations to participate as community partners at an accompanying resource fair.

The event begins at 8 a.m., with booth set-up starting at 7:30 a.m. and tear-down by noon, according to Robin Willson, project coordinator for Healthy Choices Caring Communities at the Fulton County Health Department.

The Youth Advisory Council, known as YAC, is asking community organizations to staff a booth with materials, information or giveaways and to offer a simple, youth-friendly activity, game or interactive display. Suggested activities include mini challenges, crafts and interactive demonstrations.

Organizations focused on mental health, safety, nutrition and similar topics are particularly encouraged to participate so those resources can be highlighted in event promotions, organizers said.

According to the invitation, the goal is to create a meaningful experience while connecting the community to the many support systems and resources available to area families and youth.

Organizations that wish to participate as a community partner must respond by May 17. They can reply directly to organizers or sign up online at runsignup.com/Race/Volunteer/OH/Wauseon/WeRunAsOne and select “Community Partner – Resource Fair Table.”

The same online link is being used to recruit volunteers who would prefer to help operate the Color Run itself rather than staff a resource booth.

Additional information about Healthy Choices Caring Communities is available at hc3partnership.org or by calling the Fulton County Health Department at 419-337-0915.