Ohio Authors Coming To Benfield Wines In Swanton

SWANTON, OHIO — Ohio is turning 250, and Swanton is celebrating with an evening of books, wine, and Ohio creativity.

Ohio Creates: Wine and Words with Ohio Authors will take place on Friday, May 15, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Benfield Wines, located at 93 N. Main Street in Swanton.

The event is hosted by Gathering Volumes, Benfield Wines, the Swanton Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Swanton Ohio Historical Society.

This special Ohio Creates event will feature a lineup of Ohio authors representing a variety of genres, including young adult fiction, cozy fantasy, Ohio history, romantasy, and humor.

Featured authors include:

-Mindy McGinnis, YA

-E. M. Anderson, Cozy Fantasy

-Kristina Smith and Kevin Moore, Ohio History

-Kathryn Moon, Romantasy

-Anastasia Ryan, Humor

The evening gives attendees the chance to meet Ohio writers, hear author talks, enjoy book signings, discover new reads, and celebrate the state’s creative talent in a relaxed downtown Swanton setting.

“This event brings together so many things we love celebrating in Swanton: local partnership, Ohio history, creativity, downtown businesses, and community connection,” said Delray E. Busch, Executive Director of the Swanton Area Chamber of Commerce.

“It is a fun way to recognize Ohio’s 250th anniversary while supporting Ohio authors and bringing people together for a unique night out.”

Ticket options include:

-VIP Experience, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., $50. Includes intimate author talks, a drink, exclusive swag, and $30 back to spend.

-General Admission, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., $25. Includes author meet-and-greets, book signings, and $25 back to spend.

Tickets are limited, and advance registration is encouraged.

Event Details

Event: Ohio Creates: Wine and Words with Ohio Authors

Date: Friday, May 15

Time: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Location: Benfield Wines, 93 N. Main Street, Swanton, OH 43558

Tickets: VIP Experience, $50 | General Admission, $25

Ticket Link: www.eventbrite.com/e/ohio-creates-an-evening-with-ohio-authors-at-benfield-wines-tickets-1986710803494