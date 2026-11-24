By: Forrest R. Church

Publisher, The Village Reporter

Thanksgiving is my favorite holiday of the year. There are no gifts to buy and no one to keep up with. It’s a table, a meal, the people you love, and a reason to slow down long enough to count what is good.

I’m a person of faith, and here’s another reason I love this holiday. To me, it’s less commercialized than most. People of no faith and people of full faith can sit at the same table and look for ways to be thankful.

So this week’s column is simply a thank-you list that rattled through my head last weekend before getting this edition to the press and post offices.

I believe thankfulness is a choice, and it’s worth making even in a year like this one. Frankly, we should be this way daily. Hourly, even.

Maybe something serious is stealing your joy right now. I get it. But if you can set this paper down and pour a cup of coffee to gather your thoughts, you are blessed to have that option. Hot water is a blessing. So is that cup of coffee. So are the clothes on our backs and the roof over our heads. So many in this world go without. Just look around; we are surrounded by blessings all the time.

I know the best argument against me. It’s hard to feel thankful when prices keep climbing, the news is rough, and half the folks you know seem angry at the other half. Anybody who says otherwise hasn’t paid a bill lately. That’s a fair point, and I won’t brush it off. But being thankful doesn’t mean pretending things are fine. It means counting what is still good while you work on what isn’t. So here’s my count.

Let me start with you. Every week, folks in Williams and Fulton Counties pick up this paper or open it online, and I never take it for granted. You are not just customers. You are partners.

Newspapers are shrinking and closing all around us. We are growing in circulation, and that happens because you decided local news was worth supporting. Thank you. I mean that.

Our paper has roots in local community papers dating back to the 1870s. A lot has changed since then, but one thing hasn’t: community newspapers have always survived because small communities supported them, just like every small local business.

Your support also lets us stay what we are, your community newspaper, not owned by a mega corporation out of state. Nobody in a faraway office decides what matters in Edon or Wauseon. Those calls get made by people who live here, shop here, and will run into you at the grocery store.

Now, the person who has been in the background of this newspaper longer than anybody. Most of you have never seen my wife’s name on a front page, and that’s her choice more than mine. In 2003, Casey walked away from a nursing home job with good pay and secure benefits to join me for no pay and no benefits. She believed in this thing when there wasn’t much to believe in yet. While I’m drinking pots of coffee and hiding from the public to meet tight deadlines, she is the face of the business at the office. She takes the phone calls, keeps everything organized, and personally drives our kids to and from a million school events.

She also handles the difficult customers. The caller screaming curse words into the phone because we print news about LifeWise Academy programs at our schools, and how dare we give that exposure. The person who was given a free sample of a paper that costs $3 at the gas station or grocery store, and who walked in and threw it across the office. She handles those situations much better than I would. Casey, thank you.

The same goes for our staff, so many of whom you’ll never see in the limelight. The writer who sits through a three-hour meeting so you don’t have to. The photographer standing in the cold on a Friday night. The person proofing a page late on a Sunday night, because Wednesday comes whether we’re ready or not. They do that job well and quietly, and I’m thankful for every one of them.

Some things are harder to write about. I have been through a few scary health journeys. I’ll spare you the details. I’m here, I’m grateful, and I owe the people who got me through. That kind of thing changes what you sweat over. A tough deadline looks different afterward.

My faith keeps me steady, and the Golden Rule is still my compass, in the office and out of it. When the days run long, and they do, I find my quiet outside, where the noise fades and my head finally slows down.

I’m thankful to live in a free country. Not a perfect one. This experiment we call America has its warts, and I’ll point at them as quickly as anyone. But I can print a story that makes a public official uncomfortable, and the next morning nobody is at my door to shut us down. We are blessed to have freedom of the press. Look around the world and ask how many places can say that. It’s still the greatest land on the planet. You can believe that and still want it to do better. I do both every week.

I’d be lying if I said this year was all gratitude. Share news of a No Kings rally in Wauseon and the comments call us a liberal rag. Publish a conservative rally the exact same way, and the other side lines up, stunned we would print it at all. My opinions don’t matter in that coverage, because our team’s job is to be a fair voice for every perspective.

And when I look at who actually shows up in our towns, I see something different from what the internet shows. Open this paper any week and it’s right there: a benefit dinner, a fundraiser for a family in a rough stretch, kids collecting coins for strangers. Nobody asks how anyone voted before grabbing an apron. They just show up. We are not as divided on Main Street as the comment section says. Not even close.

Here’s my ask. Before Thursday is over, thank someone who works in the background of your life, face to face.

Here’s my promise. As long as I’m your publisher, this paper will keep showing up, telling the truth as fairly as we can, and treating everybody in these two counties the way we’d want to be treated. Don’t confuse that with going soft. There are stories I despise publishing, but tough news has to go forward.

To our readers, I wish you a blessed Thanksgiving. If you have family and friends to celebrate with, enjoy every minute of it. If you sit at home and simply contemplate the blessings in your life while looking out the window, that counts too.

So pull up a chair at whatever table you have this year. Slow down. Take your time counting what is good.