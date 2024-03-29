Column: NOURISHING YOUR MIND, BODY & SPIRIT – Divine Essential Oils

By: Cheryl L. Garza

Bryan, Ohio

Revitalize, Re-energize, Cleanse, Purify what appealing words for the SPRING season. As MOTHER EARTH awakens to all of its BEAUTY it’s a wonderful time to start fresh and FLOURISH.

As we watch the magnificence of the flowers, plants, herbs start to grow we recognize the divine energy the Earth holds. Essential oils have been used for centuries to rejuvenate the body and the mind helping balance and harmony to the body.

Oils were used in embalming, anointing and in the temples, they were used as offerings to the gods, they were mentioned widely in the Bible.

There’s an overwhelming desire today for books that are devoted to chemical free and natural living, healing lifestyle. There’s a large movement, not only in the United States but also all over the world, to turn towards homeopathic and alternative methods.

People are buying essential oils at a phenomenal rate, they may not know how to use them, but they want to learn. Many people don’t want to use medication’s that are actually man-made chemical compounds designed to mimic what essential oils and plants do naturally.

What are essential oils? Oils occur widely in the plants also known as a plant’s life force. They are minute drops of liquid occurring in glands, hairs, or veins of flowers, leaves, seeds, bark and wood resin roots or fruit peel of a plant. When extracted they are highly concentrated.

Some people may think that aromatherapy simply means smelling essential oils. Nothing could be further from the truth.

Although smelling a drop of eucalyptus oil and peppermint oil can clear the sinuses in one breath, there are so many other ways to apply, use, and benefit from essential oils.

Various methods of usage include diffusers, rubs, poultices, massage oils, steams bath additives, inhalers, and countless others. When essential oils are combined with loving care, they can be part of the greater good we bring to our self and others.

Best Researched Books: Essential Oils of the Bible Randi Minetor, Essential Oils For Healing Vannoy Gentles and so many more.

Some Oil Resources: Oilshoppe.com, Youngliving.com, Doterra.com, Naturessunshine.com. Best ways to learn and empower yourself is through researching and exploring.

As I close, I like to say I've been blessed thanks to The Village Reporter and all of his team who work hard sharing this paper and what a fabulous paper, it is chock-full of educating news and articles, lots of photos full of color and spark. Very honored to write columns in this outstanding paper.

ALSO, Holistic Wholesome LIving. Seeking Everyone & Anyone Who Offers Products, Services, Education, Consultants, Etc.

I am putting together a Community Resource Guide. Power & Strength in Unity and Connection. Please contact me if interested. As Always, Be Well & Stay Nourished…

Cheryl L Garza A Lady With Alot Of Zeal and yearning to empower, guide, encourage and share all HOLISTIC Wholesome Living with youth-adults. Highly educated, extremely passionate, determined and driven with no doubts… I choose to make the rest of my life the BEST of my Life, I wish that for all as well… Sharing Love & Kindness… spreadingwellness@yahoo.com 567-239-1960