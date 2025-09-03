Two Bryan Residents Killed In Fulton County Crash

PRESS RELEASE – The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred on U.S. 20 at milepost 10 in Chesterfield Township, Fulton County, on September 2, 2025 at approximately 6:56 PM.

A 2026 Freightliner Cascadia, driven by Brian Sims of Meadville, Pennsylvania was traveling southeast on U.S. 20. A 2011 Chrysler 200, driven by 67-year-old Shrouk Al-Abbas of Bryan, Ohio, was traveling west on U.S. 20 and failed-to-yield to oncoming traffic continuing straight onto County Road 19 when she was struck by Mr. Sims Freightliner Cascadia.

After the impact, the Freightliner traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a sign. The Chrysler 200 traveled off the left side of the roadway and into a field.

Shrouk Al-Abbas sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Rear passenger, 83-year-old Majeed Al-Abbas, of Bryan, also sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Mr. Sims was not injured in the crash.

The preliminary investigation indicates that drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash.

Safety belts were in proper use by both drivers. The rear passenger of the Chrysler 200 was not wearing a safety belt at the time of the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted by Morenci Fire Department, Fulton County EMS, Brett’s Towing, Rays Towing, Fulton County Coroner’s Office and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.