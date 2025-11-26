Column: NOURISHING YOUR MIND, BODY & SPIRIT – Keeping Our Mind & Bodies Strong

By: Cheryl Garza

Bryan, Ohio

A healthy person is one who is balanced in mind, body, and spirit, because each part is equally important in maintaining the strength of the whole body.

Our blessed body, our temple, is unique and should be cared for with great love and intention. So, we can do what we can to keep our minds and bodies strong.

It should be our greatest responsibility and one that is so worthy. We can choose to eat right, exercise regularly, and stimulate our minds by trying new and different approaches to everyday activities.

We can strengthen and renew our spirit daily by taking time for prayer with oneself or choosing loving divine. Prayer is the key that unlocks the door to every kind of healing.

We are renewed in body, mind, and spirit when we become aware of this divine that lies within all of us. Through repetition and daily devotion to oneself, we become renewed.

Each day, I may notice that I feel better — stronger and more energetic than I did the day before. As I acknowledge and give thanks for the loving spirit that lives within, I contribute to the ongoing renewal process within myself.

It’s easy in this world to get lost. We become overwhelmed and forget who we are and what we are doing. We forget ourselves, our needs, our desires. It’s time to find our essence, to take ourselves back.

It’s time to feed and NOURISH our minds, our bodies, our spirits. With so many ways to nourish yourself, find what’s best for you each and every day.

We do have the power that lives within us all. We are sacred, spiritual beings, being close in a body of life and created within a mind of unlimited understanding.

So, no matter what is happening to us, what is most meaningful for us is to remember what is happening within us. We have wholeness of body, peace of mind, and power of spirit within us at all times.

My deepest, greatest wish for us all is to awaken our highest self within. My greatest hopes and prayers are that we can share and encourage each other to live a happier, healthier, vibrant life.

———————–

Cheryl L Garza A Lady With Alot Of Zeal and yearning to empower, guide, encourage and share all HOLISTIC Wholesome Living with youth-adults. Highly educated, extremely passionate, determined and driven with no doubts… I choose to make the rest of my life the BEST of my Life, I wish that for all as well… Sharing Love & Kindness… spreadingwellness@yahoo.com 567-239-1960