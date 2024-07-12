German Lutheran Heritage Of Northwest Ohio To Welcome Member Of Fort Wayne Group

The summer meeting of the German Lutheran Heritage of Northwest Ohio will be held on Sunday, July 21, 2024 at 2 pm. Please join us at the Lutheran Social Services building, which is 5 miles south of Archbold Ohio on St Rte. 66.

Our guest speaker for the day will be Denise Helberg Snider. Denise is involved with a Fort Wayne German Heritage group. She will also speak about a German foreign exchange student.

Members and visitors are always welcome. The meeting is open and free to the public. German coffee cake and drinks will be provided. Visit us on our Facebook page: German Lutheran Heritage of Northwest Ohio