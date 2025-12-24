Column: TWO MINUTE DRILL – Home Alone

By: Rex Stump

Wauseon, Ohio

One of my favorite Christmas movies, Home Alone, never fails to make me laugh. It’s the story of a bratty 8-year-old Kevin McCallister who accidently gets left behind when his family leaves for Paris at Christmas.

He is home alone and suddenly free to have fun. But it all changes when he discovers that two con men plan to rob his house! Despite his resolve to fend off the thieves, there are some moments in this movie when Kevin shows his fear!

In Luke 2 of the Bible, we have a real-life story of men who were fearful. Common men, just doing their job, when suddenly an angel appears!

We have no idea what this angel looked like, but it was majestic enough to scare the robes off these men! We know they were afraid, because the first thing the angel said to these men, “fear not!”

The angel told the shepherds, “Fear not, I bring you good news that will bring great joy to all people. The Savior, yes, the Messiah, the Lord has been born today in Bethlehem, the city of David!”

The world had been waiting for this good news! The angel announced the birth of a Savior, which was exactly the need of mankind. We don’t need another advisor, a reformer, or a committee, but a Savior, a Messiah.

The Bible is full of verses that tell us not to fear or be afraid, nor are we to worry or be anxious. When you begin listing the divine reasons why God wants to eliminate fear from your heart, it’s overwhelming. For example.

God told Joshua, ” This is my command, be strong and courageous! Do not be afraid or discouraged. For the Lord your God is with you wherever you go.” (Joshua 1:9)

Jesus told his disciples, ” Don’t be afraid; you are more valuable to God than a whole flock of sparrows.” (Matt 10:31)

We all battle fear! Fear rears its ugly head through anxiety or nervousness; sometimes in procrastination; sometimes in anger, depression, or doubt.

This unstable emotion can prevent us from doing things we should, and it can make us do things we shouldn’t. But God sends the message then and now, fear not!

Today, I want to encourage you to “fear not, for you are not alone.” We have a Savior who promises to never leave us. We have a Savior that has rescued us from eternal destruction. We have a Savior who is all-powerful, all-knowing, full of grace and mercy.

———————–

Rex Stump is the Area Director for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and serves as a Pastor at True North Church in Wauseon, Ohio.