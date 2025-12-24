Charles Merriman (1944 – 2025)

(1962 Graduate Of Edgerton High School)

Charles Earl Merriman, lovingly known as Chuck, was born on January 25, 1944, to Evelyn and Willard Merriman.

He passed away on December 23, 2025, surrounded by the love of his family, leaving behind a legacy of faith, service and devotion.

Chuck was a 1962 graduate of Edgerton High School. He then proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam conflict from 1962-1965.

Following his military service, he built a strong work ethic through his employment at Robinair, Kenmore and later, Northwest Products.

A lifelong servant to his community, Chuck was deeply involved in Edgerton. He served on the Edgerton Summer Recreation Board, The Edgerton Park Board, Edgerton School Board, and Tree Commission. He was a member of the Edgerton Historical Society and Edgerton American Legion Post 10.

He also coached girls softball, generously giving his time to support and encourage young athletes. Chuck was a faithful member of Life Changing Church in Edgerton, where his love for the Lord and commitment to Christian living were evident to all who knew him.

Chuck married the love of his life, Priscilla, in 1968. Together they shared a lifetime of love and raised a family grounded in faith and togetherness. He is survived by his wife, Priscilla; his children, Tammy (Curt) Wright, Julie Surface, Brent (Shannon) Merriman and Stacey (Trevor) Abraham and sister, Barbara (Scott) Blue. He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Carol Wheeler and Darlene Merriman.

He was a proud and devoted grandfather to Caleb (Tori) Wright, Shayla (Kodie) Carlisle, Nolan (Katie) Wright, Isaac (Claire) Wright, Kelsey Merriman, Allyson Merriman, Evan Merriman, Zeke Merriman, Jordan Merriman, Zuri Merriman, Gabby Merriman, Parker Abraham, Spencer Abraham, Skyler Abraham, and Carter Abraham. Chuck was also blessed with nine great grandsons who brought him immense joy.

Chuck enjoyed gardening, cheering on the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Cincinnati Reds, attending family sporting events, and most of all, spending time with his family.

One of his greatest legacies was passing on his deep-rooted faith in Jesus Christ, which will continue to guide and comfort those he loved. Chuck will be deeply missed, but his faith, love, and example will live on in the hearts of all who knew him.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 30, 2025, at Life Changing Church, Edgerton. Funeral services will begin at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Byron Adams officiating. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery, Edgerton with graveside military rites provided by the Edgerton American Legion Post #10 and the US Army Honor Guard.

The family requests memorial donations to Edgerton American Legion Post 10.