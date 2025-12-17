Patricia Eberly (1948 – 2025)

(Lifelong Member Of Lockport Mennonite Church)

Patricia Eberly, age 77, of Stryker, passed away on December 14, 2025, in her home, surrounded by her loving family. Patricia spent her life caring for her family and home.

Patricia was born on May 30, 1948, in Philadelphia, PA. She was the daughter of Walter and Virgie (Amstuz) Stuckey.

She graduated from Stryker High School. On December 24, 1970, she married the love of her life, Jack Eberly.

Patricia enjoyed crafting, which included ceramic painting and knitting. She was a great cook with many great recipes. Patricia was a lifelong member of Lockport Mennonite Church.

Surviving Patricia is her husband, Jack; step-daughter, Amy Eberly; step-son, Jay Eberly; and step-granddaughter, Rebecca Eberly. She is also survived by her brother, William Stuckey; brother, Charles Symes; brother, Wesley Symes; sister, Rosemary McEvoy; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Walter J. Eberly; and siblings, Carmella, Charlotte, George, and Elwood.

A memorial service for Patricia will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Grisier Funeral Home of Stryker is honored to serve the Eberly family.