Column: TWO MINUTE DRILL – Trusting The Voice Of God

By: Rex Stump

Have you ever been in a situation where someone in authority over you gave you instructions that didn’t make sense?

Maybe you questioned why a person in authority would ask you to do something that in your mind made no sense. It could have been a parent, coach, teacher, pastor, or your boss. What did you do?

In Matthew 17:22-23, Jesus predicted his death to the disciples. In that moment, they didn’t understand.

It was just another example of how our knowledge and understanding of God’s ways is limited. They were with Jesus for three solid years, and yet they struggled at times to understand Jesus.

Don’t be discouraged if you don’t fully understand God. Like the disciples of Jesus, we may not “get it” 100% of the time, that’s okay. Just keep trusting that the God who loves you enough to rescue you, will also guide you and direct you.

Like a child hearing their parent’s instructions, obey. Like a coach who knows the game plan, giving assignments and calling plays, obey. Like a teacher or leader giving directions, follow.

In each of those moments, we are trusting that what we are asked to do, is the right thing to do. Know this, God will never tell us or ask us to do something harmful, sinful, or contrary to His Word.

“The Lord our God has secrets known to no one. We are not accountable for them, but we and our children are accountable forever for all that he has revealed to us, so that we may obey all the terms of these instructions.” Deuteronomy 29:29

We have finite minds and can only understand so much. God knows all things, even the secret things known to no one. When He gives instructions, we are to trust and obey Him.

At times, His commands may not make sense to us. But remember, we are finite in our thinking and understanding. We don’t have to fully understand, just do it.

———————–

Rex Stump is the Area Director for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and serves as a Pastor at True North Church in Wauseon, Ohio.