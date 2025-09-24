Column: TWO-MINUTE DRILL – What Do We Deserve?

By: Rex Stump

Wauseon, Ohio

I worked out, what do I deserve? I finished a project at work, what do I deserve? I mowed the lawn, what do I deserve?

I remember years ago when my son received a pile of certificates that he had earned for passing various academic levels at a school assembly. This was only first grade!

Of course, I was proud of him for what he achieved, but isn’t that what he was supposed to do in the first place?

He’s doing something that he’s supposed to do, so why is he receiving a fanfare of a hero? Some things seem like we should just do it, without expecting anything in return.

Pick up the Bible and read Psalm 106. A lengthy and powerful chapter. As I read, it caused me to ask myself, “What do I deserve from God?” Do I deserve God’s forgiveness?

Do I deserve eternal life? No. This is why I’m so thankful for the grace of God that saves me! (Ephesians 2:8-9)

It begins by saying, “Give thanks to the Lord, for he is good! His faithful love endures forever.” The writer proceeds to go through decades, even centuries of history, revealing how God’s people forgot who God was.

They chose to rebel, refusing to do right, and instead of worshiping God, they traded the worship of God for other things in this world. (Vs 7, 13, 20, 24-25, 34-36). They did this repeatedly, causing the Lord’s anger to burn against them.

Here’s something we need to remember: God doesn’t expect evil people to act righteously, but he does expect the righteous to do so!

As I read, I discovered that repeatedly God rescued them, but they chose to rebel against him, and they were destroyed by their sin.

Even so, he pitied them in their distress and listened to their cries. God remembered the covenant with them and relented because of his unfailing love!

What do we deserve for our rebellion, forgetfulness, and refusing hearts? I think we know the answer. This is why Romans 5:8 is so amazing!

We read, “God proves His love for us, that while we were still sinners, Christ died for us.” God’s love, grace, and mercy are not limited by our faithfulness to him!

When we look around us and see evil, sometimes we act as judges, proclaiming what people deserve. But what do we deserve? God shows grace and mercy to us. What should we show others?

In the end, God will be just and give the righteous what they deserve, but he will also give the wicked what they deserve. Until then, remember, “Give thanks to the Lord, for he is good! His faithful love endures forever.” Psalm 106:1

“Stay strong, stay focused…stay faithful!”

Rex Stump is the Area Director for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and serves as a Pastor at True North Church in Wauseon, Ohio.