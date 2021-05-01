Community Hospital Foundation To Hold 21st Annual Golf Outing

The 21st Annual Community Memorial Hospital Foundation Golf Outing is scheduled to be held on Thursday, June 3, at Auglaize Golf Course near Defiance.

The outing will begin at 9:00 a.m. and entries include 18-holes of golf and cart, door prizes, drinks and snacks during the outing and a meal following the completion of the golf. A silent auction will be held at the event along with a 50/50 raffle as well.

All proceeds from this event goes to the CMH Foundation for future developments/needs at Community Memorial Hospital in Hicksville, which serves rural patients of Northeast Indiana and Northwest Ohio.

Sponsors and team entries are currently being accepted and silent auction items are always welcome as well. For more information, e-mail foundation@cmhosp.com or call (419) 542-5696.