Community Resources On Display For Family Fun Day At Fulton County Fairgrounds

PHOTOS BY JESSIE DAVIS / THE VILLAGE REPORTERTAKE A LOOK ... Tyler Miller, Jada Reinking, and Desiree Snyder of the Gorham-Fayette Fire Department staff one of their department's trucks for the Family Fun Day event at the Fulton County Fairgrounds.

By: Jesse Davis

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jesse@thevillagereporter.com

Laughter and shouts from happy children filled the air at the Fulton County Fairgrounds on Saturday during the 5th annual Family Fun Day.

The free event, put on by OhioMeansJobs Fulton County, b...