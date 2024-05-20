Benefit Set Up In Support Of Navarro Family In Wake Of House Explosion

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

According to a social media page from Serena Navarro Medina, a benefit has been set up to support the Navarro family, which experienced a severe tragedy on May 16th. On that day, firefighters were called to the Navarro home after an explosion destroyed the home.

According to the post, Jeremy (32 years old) and daughter Malia (2 years old) lost their lives in the explosion. Shannon and son Maverick were both injured in the explosion and were rescued by neighbors.

According to firefighters who were on scene at the time and the social media post by Serena, Shannon was pulled out from the basement just seconds before the area was engulfed in flames. Maverick was found in the yard.

The post also states the two have undergone surgeries, with Shannon having a “long road” ahead. The post goes on with, “Thank you for the gift cards, the gas cards, and the money that has been given. With that being said everyone has been asking what they can do to help or what Shannon and Maverick need. They lost everything!!!”

There is an account at any Farmers and Merchants Bank. It’s called “Navarro Family Benefit Account.” You do not need to know the account number just tell them it’s for (the name of the benefit).