Concerns Raised Over Rural Montpelier’s Bridgewater Dairy’s Manure Management Ahead Of Public Meeting

PRESS RELEASE – A public meeting scheduled for February 12 will address growing concerns about manure management practices at Bridgewater Dairy, located near Montpelier in Williams County.

The meeting, hosted by the Ohio Department of Agriculture, will take place at the Williams County SWCD office, 11246 SR 15, with an open house at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting beginning at 7:00 p.m.

Community advocates, including Lake Erie Waterkeeper, are urging residents to attend and voice their concerns about the potential impacts of untreated manure on local water sources.

Bridgewater Dairy, which has expanded from 2,000 cows in 1998 to over 4,250 today, now generates approximately sixty-four million gallons of liquid manure annually.

The facility manages waste in eight earthen lagoons, which, according to environmental advocates, lack liners and leak detection systems.

These features are considered essential for preventing runoff and contamination of wells, streams, rivers, and Lake Erie.

The press release notes that over the past 26 years, nearly one billion gallons of manure have been applied to surrounding fields.

While manure provides nutrients to crops, experts warn that current practices result in 3 to 5 times more phosphorus being applied than crops require, potentially contributing to toxic algae blooms and water quality issues in the region.

Local residents have reported impacts such as strong odors, threats to private wells, deteriorated roads, and increased incidents of toxic algae in waterways.

The use of an anaerobic digester at the facility, while innovative, may unintentionally raise phosphorus levels in runoff.

Advocates are calling for more sustainable and responsible farming practices to safeguard both agriculture and the environment.

They encourage community members to participate in the upcoming meeting to help promote solutions that protect water quality for future generations.

For questions or more information, visit www.lakeeriewaterkeeper.org or email sandylakeerie@aol.com.