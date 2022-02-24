Congressional Ukraine Caucus Statement On Russia’s Attack On Ukraine

Facebook

Washington, D.C. – Today, the Co-Chairs of the bipartisan Congressional Ukraine Caucus – Representatives Marcy Kaptur (D-OH), Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA), Mike Quigley (D-IL), and Andy Harris (R-MD) – released the following statement regarding Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

“Without provocation – and in a reprehensible violation of international law – Vladimir Putin has rejected diplomacy and chosen the path of brutal and senseless war with Ukraine.”

“By invading Ukraine, Putin has affirmed Russia’s status as a criminally rogue state, and launched an offensive against the entire world.”

“Putin has repeatedly justified his aggression with lies, but the world must understand that he spills innocent blood because freedom and democracy are his true enemies.”

“This invasion will inflict unimaginable suffering the likes of which we have not seen in recent memory.”

“The great conflicts of the past have taught us that Putin’s aggression cannot be tolerated. As missiles tear through Ukraine’s skies, and tanks begin to roll through its streets – the Free World must rise up in its defense.”

“Together, the United States and our allies must unleash crippling sanctions against Russia, and swiftly bolster Ukraine’s military capabilities.”

“The security and stability of Europe – and the preservation of global liberty – are all on the line.”