Connie Hoffman (1951 – 2023)

Connie Lynn Hoffman, age 72, passed peacefully at her home in San Antonio, TX on June 8, 2023.

Connie was born in Bryan, Ohio on February 12, 1951 to Jack and Thelma (Dull) Koch.

Connie and Reign Whitman married in 1969 and they had three children together. Connie worked as a telephone operator and cared for her family as they lived in various locations in Texas and California over the years.

Connie and Bob married in 2000. In their later years, they loved living on the lake and watching all of the wildlife that surrounded their home.

Connie was very involved with her local church and loved to organize the ladies-out lunches and visit church members or other folks who couldn’t get out and about.

She kept busy meeting her school girls and caring for friends and family. Connie also enjoyed painting, fishing, cooking, baking, feeding people, and coin collecting with Bob.

She preferred to do all of these things with a can of Dr. Pepper or cup of coffee in her hand.

Connie was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Hoffman; mother, Thelma Schweitzer; father, Jack Koch; bonus father, Ronald Schweitzer; sister Judy Whitman, and brothers Tom and Bill Koch.

She will be greatly missed by her sister Julia Grieser (Shelly), daughters, Crystal Brunelle (Stephan) and Chaun Ramon, son, Toby Whitman, bonus daughters, Nancy Speidell and Kathy Babcock, bonus sons, Tim and Bobby Hoffman, along with eleven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

A Celebration of Life for Connie will take place on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at the Stryker United Brethren Church from 2pm to 6pm. Burial will be private at the West Franklin Cemetery.

