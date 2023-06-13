Michael Roth (1955 – 2023)

(Wauseon Resident)

Michael W. Roth, age 68, of Wauseon, passed away on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Ayden Healthcare of Wauseon.

Prior to his retirement, he had been an independent well driller and truck driver.

Michael was born on April 2, 1955, the son of Delbert and Rosemary (Figy) Roth. When he was able, he enjoyed Canadian fishing trips.

Surviving are his siblings, Bruce (Roberta) Roth of Wauseon, Cynthia McNutt of Wauseon, Jennifer (Lewis) Thourot of Wauseon and Jason Roth of Wauseon. He is also survived by nephew and nieces, Matthew, Stacy and Katelyn Roth; and great-nieces, Karli Johnson-Roth and Andi Roth. He was preceded in death by both parents.

All services will be private. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.

Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with arrangements.