Roderic Keppeler (1945 – 2024)

(Member Of Edgerton American Legion)

Roderic O. Keppeler, age 78, of Edgerton, Ohio passed away Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at his home.

Rod worked at several elevators in the Williams County area and farmed. He was a US Air Force veteran having served in Japan during the Vietnam War.

Rod was a private man, but also enjoyed helping others. He helped lead church services for several years at Park View Nursing Home in Edgerton.

He was a member of the Edgerton American Legion and bowled for many years in Bryan. He enjoyed farming and raising a garden every year to share with his family.

Roderic Owen Keppeler was born on May 5, 1945 in Auburn, Indiana, the son of Paul R. and Leota E. (Hart) Keppeler. He was a 1963 graduate of Edgerton High School.

Rod is survived by his sister, Marjorie (David) Hopper, of West Unity; brother, Norman Keppeler, of Vineyard Haven, Massachusetts; six nieces and nephews and many great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Jared A. Keppeler.

Visitation will be held on Monday, January 15, 2024 from 5:00-7:00 P.M. at Krill Funeral Home, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at 10:00 A.M. at the funeral home with Pastor Rob Rodriguez officiating. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Edgerton.

Memorial donations are requested to Wycliff Bible Translators at www.wycliff.org/wordgivers .