Conservative Statesman Jim Hoops To Run For State Senate

PRESS RELEASE – State Representative James M. “Jim” Hoops declared his candidacy in the upcoming 2026 election for Ohio’s First District Senate seat, which consists of the northwest Ohio counties of Defiance, Fulton, Hancock, Hardin, Henry, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert, Williams, and northern portion of Logan.

Ohio’s First District Senate seat is currently held by State Senator and President of the Ohio Senate, Robert McColley, who is term-limited and serving his final term.

“I am excited to offer the citizens of the First Senate District an extensive history and long track-record of common sense, conservative representation in the Ohio Legislature”, stated Representative Hoops.

“Senator McColley has set the bar high. It’s imperative that whoever follows in his footsteps will continue moving the conservative agenda forward for the benefit of families and communities throughout the District”, he added.

Jim Hoops is known for his unwavering commitment to protecting the unborn, our second amendment rights and our tax dollars. He is a conservative statesman that stands up for the values of Northwest Ohio.

Representative Hoops is currently serving his fourth and final full term in the Ohio House, after being appointed during the 132nd General Assembly in 2018 and subsequently winning re-elections in 2018, 2020, 2022, and 2024.

He represents the 81st House District, which consists of Fulton, Henry and Williams counties and the northern portion of Defiance County.

Prior to his current term of service, Jim was previously elected and served in the Ohio House of Representatives from 1999-2006 before being term-limited.

Jim remains active in the community in Northwest Ohio, including volunteering for the United Way of Henry County, formerly serving on the Henry County Senior Center Board and as Treasurer of the Henry County Humane Society.

He and his wife Deb, reside in Napoleon. They have been blessed with daughter Erica, son-in-law Ross and Grandson Hudson.

For more information about Jim, please visit his campaign website at www.jimhoops.com.