Wauseon Chamber Of Commerce Executive Director Bill Drummer Steps Down

Bill Drummer, the Executive Director for the Wauseon Chamber of Commerce, has announced he will be stepping down from his position.

In an email to The Village Reporter, Drummer stated, “It is with a heavy heart, that I have chosen to resign as the Executive Director of the Wauseon Chamber. Serious health problems have caused this, please pray for me.”

“I have thoroughly enjoyed helping all of you these last ten plus years. There will be a chance to see me, on Monday, April 28, 2025 at Sullivan’s Restaurant back room from 3:00 – 5:00 pm. God Bless all of you.”

Drummer served as the Wauseon Chamber of Commerce’s Director for some time and led the way forward for the organization.

Numerous community members have expressed their support as he has battles through his health concerns and have recognized the substantial positive impact he has had on the community.