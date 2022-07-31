Court Case Involving Pettisville School Board Set For Mediation

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

By: Jacob Kessler

A suit against the Pettisville School Board and district employees has been stayed. According to court documents, the stay of proceedings was done at the parties’ request in an attempt to mediate the case.

The document also states that the case management conference was conducted on July 18th.

Before stay of proceedings, the documents reads, “After consultation with the parties and counsel, the court determined that this case will proceed on the standard track.”

It also reads that the parties involved in the case should file either a joint status report or a notice of dismissal by October 15th, 2022.

The suit was filed back on February 22nd and claims that the school board and district employees did not act on allegations from an elementary school-aged boy.

As previously reported by The Village Reporter, these allegations stated that the boy had been sexually harassed by another boy at the school, and that numerous attempts to obtain help resulted in no action taken for some time.

Jacob can be reached at jacob@thevillagereporter.com