COURTSIDE CREATIVITY: Archbold Grad Blake Rupp’s Design Internship With The Cavs

CLEVELAND … Blake is pictured here at the Cleveland Cavaliers arena.

PHOTOS PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTERDESIGNS … This picture is one of the graphic design pieces Blake created for the Cavaliers.

By: Renea Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

renea@thevillagereporter.com

Archbold High School graduate Blake Rupp has spent his summer living out a dream, working as a design intern with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Rupp, who will b...