Crime Spree & Dangerous Driving Net Williams County Man Decades In Prison

BRYAN – A Williams County man has been sentenced to a lengthy prison term for endangering police officers during a high‑speed pursuit and for a string of theft‑related crimes across the area.

On November 20, 2025, Judge Rhonda Fisher of the Williams County Court of Common Pleas sentenced Craig Mosler Jr. in two separate criminal cases. A third case was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

In Case No. 25CR000022, Mosler pled guilty to two counts of attempted felonious assault on a police officer, both felonies. Prosecutors said Mosler intentionally drove his vehicle into oncoming traffic in an effort to interfere with a high‑speed chase. Two officers, traveling about 100 mph while pursuing a fleeing suspect, were among those placed in danger, along with other drivers on the road.

Judge Fisher sentenced Mosler to 7 to 10.5 years in prison on each count. The terms were ordered to run one after the other, for a total of 14 to 17.5 years in that case alone.

In Case No. 25CR000061, Mosler pled guilty to multiple offenses connected to a months‑long crime spree. The charges included four counts of receiving stolen property, three counts of tampering with records, two counts of theft, one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle, one count of grand theft, one count of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, and one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

According to the Williams County Prosecutor’s Office, Mosler stole vehicles, weapons, and money from several victims, altered vehicle titles, fled from officers, and possessed illegal drugs. These actions again put officers and the public at serious risk.

For the failure to comply charge, Mosler received 18 months in prison. On the three tampering with records counts, he received 30 months on each, to be served at the same time with one another but added onto the failure to comply sentence, for a total of 48 months. The remaining counts each carried 12‑month sentences, which will run at the same time as the other terms. Mosler’s total sentence in this second case is four years, ordered to run after the sentence in the attempted felonious assault case.

A third case, 22CR00108, which involved two counts of bribery, was dismissed under the plea agreement.

Altogether, Mosler was ordered to serve 18 to 21.5 years in the Ohio Department of Corrections. That term will be served in addition to a 47‑month sentence he previously received in a separate Defiance County case.

The Williams County Prosecutor’s Office thanked the Bryan Police Department, Williams County Sheriff’s Office, Williams County EMS, Edgerton Police Department, Multi‑Area Narcotics Task Force, Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, and the Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center for their work on the investigation and prosecution. Officials said the sentence reflects the seriousness of Mosler’s conduct and the danger his actions posed to law enforcement officers and the community.